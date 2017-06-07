Dangerous Delivery: Incredible Photo Shows Local Flooding

By Published:
Flooding in Pace, FL Photo Courtesy: Twitter, @b_hierholzer

 

(CBS) Heavy rainfall in Pace, FL Tuesday night flooded roads and neighborhoods, and there was still as much as five feet of water Wednesday. A photo on Twitter showed just how deep the water got. The picture from @b_hierholzer shows a woman chest deep in the flood waters, with the top of a mailbox just peeking out of the flood.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning until 9:15 a.m. for central and northwest Florida. Doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy rain could occur over areas that received more than 10 inches of rain overnight, which could cause additional flooding.

