“Cruising” for Fights Lands Trio in Jail

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Three teenagers have been arrested after they posted a Facebook Live of themselves trying to start fights. According to Mobile Police, Hisham Richardson, Reginald Square and Johnny Vail, all 19, were driving around Figures Park in the Toulminville area starting fights while they filmed it live on Facebook, and at least one of them was armed with a handgun.

Officers were able to locate them at a gas station on St. Stephens Road and take them into custody. All three are charged with harassment and carrying a pistol without a permit. Hisham Richardson is also charged with possession of marijuana and Johnny Vail is charged with a felony probation violation.

In 2015, Mobile Police named Johnny Vail a “Person of Intrest” in the high-profile shooting incident at the Wynnsong Theatre on Christmas night 2015. Four teens were shot in the parking lot of the theater, none of the injuries were life-threatening.

No arrests were made in connection with this incident.