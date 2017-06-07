Budget Battle Forces Florida Legislators Back to Work

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida legislators are returning to the state Capitol for a three-day special session.

The special session, which could cost more than $70,000 a day, will start on Wednesday.

Legislators were ordered back to town by Gov. Rick Scott after Scott vetoed nearly $12 billion from the new state budget. Most of those vetoes are tied to the main account used to pay for public schools.

The governor wants lawmakers to pass a new budget for schools while also setting aside money for his top priorities, which includes restoring money to the agency that handles tourism marketing for the state.

But it’s not clear how smooth the session will go. Senate leaders say they plan to override some of Scott’s budget vetoes and spend more money for hospitals. House leaders say they oppose the Senate plan.