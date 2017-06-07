BREAKING: No Suspects in Naomi Jones Homicide, Cause of Death Revealed

PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t have any suspects in the homicide investigation of 12-year-old Naomi Jones.

At a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Sheriff David Morgan says preliminary reports show Jones died of asphyxiation (suffocation). Morgan said he had hoped to have suspects in the case at this point, but as of now, there are only persons of interest in Jones’ death.

Sheriff Morgan revealed that Jones was using multiple social media apps, including Marco Polo, to communicate with individuals online. Those exchanges were said to be sexual in nature, and may have contributed to Jones’ disappearance and death.

Experts who analyzed Jones’ remains determined that the 12-year-old died in the first 24 to 36 hours after she went missing.

Morgan said authorities are “aggressively working” the Jones homicide investigation and have executed 35 search warrants. He said the public has submitted more than 350 tips in the case so far.

In his press conference, Morgan also spoke directly to parents in the region, cautioning them to be “extremely careful” when it comes to the apps and websites teens visit on their devices.

Jones’ body was found by two fishermen in Eight Mile Creek on Monday afternoon, five days after she went missing.

Police have questioned two people on interest in the case, though theyare not suspects at this time. No one has been charged in her death.

On Tuesday investigators searched Eight Mile Creek for evidence.

Naomi graduated from elementary school and was set to start middle school in the fall.