BREAKING: Flooding Forces Road Closures in Florida Panhandle

Jessica Taloney Published:
17 Avenue/ Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola. One car was submerged Tuesday night. Two other cars were damaged after driving through standing water.

Heavy rain swept through the Florida Panhandle overnight flooding streets in Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties.  Rainfall in some areas approached 10 inches in just a 24 hour period.

Here is a list of roads and bridges closed Wednesday morning due to water over the roadway, according to the Santa Rosa County Board of Commissioners:

 

  • Pace Patriot Boulevard at Tiburon Boulevard
  • Several areas of Garcon Point Road
  • Trevino Drive at Tanglewood Drive
  • Avalon Boulevard at Old Bagdad Highway
  • Anderson Lane at Anthony Avenue
  • East Spencerfield Road at Hamilton Bridge Road
  • I-10 eastbound at mile marker 22
  • West Spencerfield Road at Highway 90
  • Highway 90 one westbound lane at Glover Lane
  • Avalon Boulevard northbound lane at I-10 and some issues with on-ramps
  • Giddens Road
  • Hamilton Bridge Road at Pond Creek

Escambia County and Pensacola dispatchers tell News 5 there are no road closures in their area.

17 Avenue/ Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola. One car was submerged Tuesday night. Two other cars were damaged after driving through standing water.
Pensacola police dispatchers tell WKRG there are no road closures Tuesday morning. (Photo: Dan Kettinger/WKRG)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s