BREAKING: Flooding Forces Road Closures in Florida Panhandle

Heavy rain swept through the Florida Panhandle overnight flooding streets in Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties. Rainfall in some areas approached 10 inches in just a 24 hour period.

Here is a list of roads and bridges closed Wednesday morning due to water over the roadway, according to the Santa Rosa County Board of Commissioners:

Pace Patriot Boulevard at Tiburon Boulevard

Several areas of Garcon Point Road

Trevino Drive at Tanglewood Drive

Avalon Boulevard at Old Bagdad Highway

Anderson Lane at Anthony Avenue

East Spencerfield Road at Hamilton Bridge Road

I-10 eastbound at mile marker 22

West Spencerfield Road at Highway 90

Highway 90 one westbound lane at Glover Lane

Avalon Boulevard northbound lane at I-10 and some issues with on-ramps

Giddens Road

Hamilton Bridge Road at Pond Creek

Escambia County and Pensacola dispatchers tell News 5 there are no road closures in their area.