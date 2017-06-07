BREAKING: Flooding Forces Road Closures in Florida Panhandle

Heavy rain swept through the Florida Panhandle overnight flooding streets in Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties. Rainfall in some areas approached 10 inches in just a 24 hour period.
Here is a list of roads and bridges closed Wednesday morning due to water over the roadway, according to the Santa Rosa County Board of Commissioners:
- Pace Patriot Boulevard at Tiburon Boulevard
- Several areas of Garcon Point Road
- Trevino Drive at Tanglewood Drive
- Avalon Boulevard at Old Bagdad Highway
- Anderson Lane at Anthony Avenue
- East Spencerfield Road at Hamilton Bridge Road
- I-10 eastbound at mile marker 22
- West Spencerfield Road at Highway 90
- Highway 90 one westbound lane at Glover Lane
- Avalon Boulevard northbound lane at I-10 and some issues with on-ramps
- Giddens Road
- Hamilton Bridge Road at Pond Creek
Escambia County and Pensacola dispatchers tell News 5 there are no road closures in their area.