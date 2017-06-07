Bikers Show up for Miracle Ride For Riley

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There were a lot of motorcyclists on the roads Sunday morning.

They were riding for a good cause.

It was the Miracle Ride to benefit Riley Hospital for Children. The goal was to raise $300,000 for the hospital.

Organizers say it’s one of the largest and longest-running motorcycle charity events in the state.

All of the money raised from the event goes right back to Riley for several causes.

“They give the money to our Riley Children’s Foundation to do whatever the hospital needs the most, and so patient care across the hospital, and even research is helped by our miracle ride funding,” said Melissa Sexton, child life special events coordinator.

Sexton estimates about 3,000 riders came out for the benefit.