10-year-old with life-threatening condition gets his wish to meet april the giraffe

HARPURSVILLE, NY (CBS) A 10-year-old boy who suffers from a life-threatening medical condition had his dreams come to true. He traveled all the way from Ohio to meet April the Giraffe in Harpursville, New York.

For 10-year-old Alex Johnson, it’s a day he’ll never forget. On Tuesday, he and his family got to meet one of America’s most beloved animals, April the Giraffe at Animal Adventure Park Alex suffers from a life-threatening seizure disorder. He’s visually impaired and can barley talk. But a couple weeks ago, Alex was offered a wish through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. After months of watching and waiting for April to give birth on Animal Adventure Park’s live feed, his family knew exactly what his wish would be, travel 6 hours from their home in Avon, Ohio to meet April and her calf, Tajiri in person.

Mark-A-Wish grants wishes to children with life-threatening medical conditions to help bring hope, and happiness into their lives.With Alex’s love for animals, this wish was a no-brainier.