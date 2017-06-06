‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ to be issued as graphic novel

By Published:
Harper Lee
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2007, file photo, author Harper Lee smiles during a ceremony honoring the four new members of the Alabama Academy of Honor at the Capitol in Montgomery, Ala. The first chapter to Lee's "Go Set a Watchman" ran in Friday's editions of The Wall Street Journal and The Guardian, as anticipation grows for her first book since "To Kill a Mockingbird" is set to be released on July 14. (AP Photo/Rob Carr, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – “To Kill a Mockingbird” is going graphic.

An illustrated edition of Harper Lee’s beloved novel will be published in November 2018, HarperCollins announced Tuesday. The book will be drawn and adapted by British author-illustrator Fred Fordham, who worked on Philip Pullman’s graphic novel “The Adventures of John Blake.” Fordham’s literary agency, Andrew Nurnberg Associates, also works with Lee’s estate. Lee, who died in 2016, had resisted alternate editions of her book until late in life. Only in 2014 did she permit an e-book of “Mockingbird.” The following year, she stunned the world by authorizing the release of a second novel, “Go Set a Watchman,” which was based on an early draft of “Mockingbird.”

