1 Steak, 1 in thick

– Salt, kosher

, as needed

– Black pepper, freshly ground, as needed

– Olive oil, as needed

– Bay leaf, fresh, or other fresh herbs as needed

– Butter, as needed

Select your temperature

We like ours rare, at 129 °F / 54 °C. To dive deeper into time-and-temperature combinations, check out our world-famous Sous Vide Time and Temperature Guide.

SEASON YOUR STEAK

PLACE IN A GALLON ZIPLOCK BAG

START THE JOULE

ONE HOUR LATER, PERFECT STEAK

PAN SEAR TO GET A CRUST!!!!

ENJOY!!!!