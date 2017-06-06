Investigators Seek Leads In $25k Church Vandalism

The Wilmer United Methodist Church was vandalized over the Memorial Day Weekend.

Authorities are looking for who is responsible for doing $25,000 worth of damage to the Wilmer United Methodist Church. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says the church was defaced with graffiti over Memorial Day Weekend.

‘6-6-6’ along with the word ‘die’ were spray-painted on the doors and walls of the church. Officials say in addition to damaging every room, several items in the church were destroyed.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office posted about the damaged church on their Team Sheriff Facebook page.

If you have any information on this crime, please call the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

