Home Invasion, Armed Robbery and Shooting in Brewton

By Published:
24-year- old Mikeal Starks of Atmore is charged with Robbery 1st and Burglary 1st.

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) – Three male suspects were involved in a home invasion, armed robbery and shooting at 3270 Foshee Road on June 6.

Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office has arrested Mikeal Starks, 25, of Atmore with first-degree robbery and burglary. He remains in the Escambia Co. Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

The call came in around 2:30 p.m. Three African American men entered into a residence, pulled a gun on the homeowner and struck him on the head with it. After the robbery, the men left in a dark blue SUV.

As the suspects were driving away, the homeowner fired one shot in the direction of the vehicle with a single barrel shotgun. The driver of the vehicle was struck in the shoulder and alongside the cheek.

Two of the subjects left the vehicle after fleeing the scene. The other drove to a residence where he was later taken to the hospital.

The case is still under investigation at this time with pending warrants for armed robbery.

Anyone with information about this case please contact the Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office at (251)809-2145 or escambiacountysheriffal.org.

 

