FHP Focusing on Shifting Cargo

Related Coverage Dump truck lost its load when colliding with bridge

TALLAHASSEE, Florida (WKRG) The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is focusing their enforcement efforts on vehicles caring cargo.

According to the FHP, education and enforcement efforts will be on ensuring commercial motor and passenger vehicles properly secure all cargo when traveling on Florida’s roadways.

“Shifting or falling cargo, such as building materials, ladders, and similar property, creates dangerous conditions on the roadway and places motorists’ lives at risk” according to Florida Highway Patrol’s Captain Jeffrey Bissainthe.

To secure the cargo in your vehicle or trailer, you should:

Tie the cargo and other loose items being transported down with a securement device such as rope or straps that has adequate strength to secure the item;

Ensure securement devices prevent longitudinal, lateral and vertical movement;

Cover the entire load with a sturdy tarp or netting;

Make sure to never overload a vehicle or trailer; and

Routinely double check to ensure cargo has not vibrated loose from securing devices throughout the trip.

Florida Highway Patrol hopes the education and enforcement will decrease crashes caused from cargo shifting or falling from a vehicle.