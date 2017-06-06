Fatal Collision involving Motorcycle in Florida

Published:

JACKSON COUNTY, Florida (WKRG) — Florida Law Enforcement are investigating a possible traffic homicide.

The incident happened Monday around 8:15 p.m. on US-90 at Wynn Street.

65-year-old, Charles Peterson was stopped at the intersection of US-90 on Wynn Street.  Jessie Blanchette was driving a motorcycle eastbound on US-90 when Peterson entered into his path.  Blanchette was unable to stop and collided with the left front corner of Peterson’s vehicle.

Both men were transported to the Jackson hospital, where 58-year-old Jessie Blanchette of Marianna, Florida died.

