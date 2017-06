Related Coverage BREAKING: Coast Guard searching for person in the water near Dauphin Island

The Coast Guard will continue the search this morning for a person in the water near Dauphin Island.

The search began Monday morning after a kayak with personal items on board washed ashore near Dauphin Island Parkway.

A 45-foot response boat and MH-65 Dolphin helicopter were used in the search Monday.

Crews will be back on the water at daybreak Tuesday morning, according to a Coast Guard spokesperson.

Anyone with information please call Sector Mobile at 251-441-6211.