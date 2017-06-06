Alabama Counties See Drop In Food Stamp Usage After Work Requirements Implemented

Thirteen counties in Alabama saw a drop in food stamp usage after work requirements were placed on applicants.

Work requirements were placed on these thirteen counties in January of 2017.

Prior to January 2017 the thirteen counties- Greene, Monroe, Clarke, Washington, Conecuh, Barbour, Sumter, Choctaw, Hale, Perry, Dallas, Lowndes, Wilcox- were exempt from work requirements.

Between the years of 2011-2013 Alabama waived the work requirements for SNAP due to high unemployment rates. This meant that able-bodied adults with no dependents were NOT limited to three months of SNAP within a three-year time frame unless they were working or participating in an approved training program.

As of January 1st, 2017 these counties were no longer exempt. SNAP assistance has decreased by 85 percent since the work requirements were returned to SNAP recipients in these areas.