WATCH: California horse saved by helicopter

CALABASAS, California (CBS) — A horse that fell down a cliff was airlifted from the canyon woods in Malibu Creek State Park in Calabasas, California, Sunday by a helicopter and carried to safety.

The operation took several hours. The tranquilized horse was first attached to a harness, and then carefully hoisted and carried aloft by Los Angeles Fire Department helicopter over the trees and onto a patch of grass.

The horse remained motionless for a while after being carefully placed on the ground, surrounded by rescuers. Soon it showed signs of life and attempted to stand up. A horse trailer brought by the horse’s owner was waiting nearby.