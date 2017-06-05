Person of Interest Arrested After Man Found Dead Inside Home in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile Police Department arrested a man over the weekend in connection with a homicide on Airport Blvd. last month.

42-year-old Michael Steele was arrested Saturday morning and charged with fraudulent use of a debit card, driving without insurance, and driving with a revoked license.

On Friday, Mobile Police asked the public’s help in locating Steele saying he was a person of interest in a homicide on Airport Blvd. Officers wanted to question Steele about the discovery of James Hipp, who was found dead inside his home in the 4000 block of Airport Blvd.

Officers say Hipp’s body was found ‘badly decomposed’ and his death was ruled officially ruled a homicide.

At this time, it is unknown why Steele was taken into custody for questioning. Two men were taken into custody in the last two weeks after being in possession of Hipp’s property after he was found dead. 46-year-old Richard Campbell and 57-year-old Leonard Robinson made an appearance in court last week and both plead not guilty to several different theft charges.

News Five will continue to follow this case and provide an update when it becomes available.