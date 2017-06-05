Orlando shooting with “multiple fatalities” investigated by police

By Published: Updated:
Crews work the scene at a shooting at a business in Orlando, Florida, on June 5, 2017. (WKMG-TV)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Law enforcement authorities in Florida say there are “multiple fatalities” following a shooting in an industrial area near Orlando.

On its officials twitter account Monday morning, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the “situation” has been contained. Officials say they’ll provide an update as soon as the “info is accurate.”

The FBI is joining the investigation into a multiple shooting in an industrial park in the Orlando area.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demmings is expected to make a statement soon.

Several roads in Orlando were closed as deputies responded to the shooting. No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

