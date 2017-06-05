Live Traffic Blog

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG)

Next Update around 6:35 a.m.

6:08 a.m. We’ve seen some early morning showers for portions of Mobile and Baldwin County, mainly north of I-10 so we’ve got a little bit of a wet Bayway and Causeway crossing that right now. We’re moving along nicely both directions though with no problems right now through either of the tunnels. It’s pretty wet there on I-65 in Mobile as well but Mobile police reporting no accidents. Alabama Highway Patrol now on the scene of an accident on Highway 225 there at the 10 mile marker in Baldwin County where a single car hit a pole. No new accidents or trouble spots and Pensacola according to Pensacola Police and Florida Highway Patrol.

5:50 a.m. We Begin our Monday morning commute with some showers in the area. We had some earlier rain there crossing the Bayway and Causeway, so a little wet there. So far we’re accident and delay free, both directions moving along smoothly. No problems through either tunnel as well. Mobile police reporting no accidents right now. Alabama Highway Patrol telling us they’re headed to the scene of an accident on Highway 225 at the 10 mile marker in Baldwin County. No accidents being reported by Florida Highway Patrol or Pensacola Police.

5:35 a.m. We Begin our Monday morning commute with some showers in the area. We had some earlier rain there crossing the Bayway and Causeway, so a little wet there. So far we’re accident and delay free, both directions moving along smoothly. No problems through either tunnel as well. Mobile police reporting no accidents right now. Alabama Highway Patrol telling us they’re headed to the scene of an accident on Highway 225 at the 10 mile marker in Baldwin County and no new major accidents in the Pensacola area.

5:06 a.m. It’s a little bit of a wet start here for your Monday morning crossing the Bayway and Causeway but so far light traffic volume and no accidents. Both tunnels still running smoothly. We’ve also seen some showers in West Mobile around the Semmes area also in North Mobile as well. Coming down I-65 you will see some more wet driving conditions as well. The good news is Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no accidents to begin your Monday morning Amber looking good according to Florida Highway Patrol in the Pensacola area.