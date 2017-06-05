Jackson County Armed Robbery Duo behind Bars

JACKSON County (WKRG)- Sheriff Mike Ezell says a tip, led to the U.S. Marshals arrest of 23-year-old Erin Elizabeth Diaz and 33-year-old Clinton Buchanan around 5:30 Monday afternoon.

They were hiding in the woods behind the Flying J truck stop in Gulfport Monday evening.

The couple was wanted in the June 3, 2017 armed robbery of a St. Martin business accused of holding up Dino’s Gift Shop on Washington Avenue.

Sheriff Ezell says Diaz is the store owner’s ex-wife and she allegedly stabbed him in the arm when he tried to stop her from taking money from the cash register.

Diaz then ran out of the store and into a car driven by Buchanan.

The pair are now in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center charged with one count each of armed robbery and awaiting an initial court appearance.