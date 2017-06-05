Florida sheriff’s deputy dragged while making traffic stop

By Published:

PIERSON, Fla. (AP) – A Florida sheriff’s deputy was injured when he was dragged by a vehicle as he tried to make a traffic stop.

Volusia County Sheriff’s spokesman Gary Davidson tells the Daytona Beach News-Journal that Deputy William Kretzer suffered abrasions and road rash Sunday.

Davidson says Kretzer stopped a vehicle driven by 27-year-old LaRodney Bennett and discovered two open warrants against him. He ordered Bennett out of the car, but Bennett refused. When Kretzer reached inside to open the door, Bennett put the car in gear and took off. Kretzer let go and rolled away from the vehicle before Bennett crashed into a tree.

He ran but was caught a short time later. He faces multiple charges, including battery on a law enforcement officer. Records don’t list an attorney.

