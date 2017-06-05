Florida and Alabama Lawmen Promoting Cross-Border Safety

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

The event is meant to kick-off the annual 100 Days of Summer Heat campaign. Heat stands for “Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic.” Law enforcement officers from Alabama and Florida will meet up this morning to promote their efforts to keep traffic accidents, fatalities and DUI arrests down.

Here’s a rundown of events from a news release sent by Mobile County spokesman Dawn Wilhelm

On Monday, June 5, 2017 , law enforcement officers from the two states will meet and pledge to work together to ensure drivers are maintaining safe speeds, not drinking and driving and always using their safety belts.

This HUGE MEDIA EVENT for “Hands Across the Border” will have over 50 law enforcement vehicles, first responders and state & local spokespersons which will take place at: 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 5, 2017 I-10W Alabama Welcome Center (Florida Line) Caravan into Florida at 9:50 10:00 a.m.

I-10E Florida Welcome Center Pensacola, FL