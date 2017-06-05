Dump truck lost it’s load when colliding with bridge

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Florida (WKRG) — A dump truck lost its load when it traveled under a bridge on Interstate 10. The incident happened on Sunday June 4, around 10:25 p.m.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, William Mercer was traveling westbound on Interstate 10 and was approaching an overhead bridge at mile marker 43. Mercer told officials he thought the bed of the dump truck was locked down.

“When the truck went under the bridge, the rear of the dump truck collided with the bottom of the bridge. The collision caused the rear of the dump truck to separate from the vehicle and land in the middle of the interstate,” says Florida Highway Patrol.

A tractor trailer and two other vehicles have damage after crashing into the separated piece of the dump truck. Mercer was charged with careless driving. No injuries were reported.

Interstate 10 was shut down for a period of time near mile marker 43 to clear the roadway.