BREAKING: Shooting Under Investigation in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Officers with Mobile Police are investigating a shooting Monday morning in the area near LeFlore High School and USA Medical Center.

The crime occurred in the 2400 block of Bragdon Avenue near Stanton Road, just blocks away from USA Medical Center.

News Five has learned that at least nine shots were fired during the shooting. At this time, it is unknown how many people were injured in the shooting.

News Five has crews in the area and will post an update when available and on WKRG News at Noon.