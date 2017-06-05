BREAKING: Coast Guard searching for person in the water near Dauphin Island

By Published:
The Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water near Dauphin Island, Alabama, June 5, 2017. Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders launched air and surface assets after a kayak was found with personal effects. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

Mobile, AL (WKRG) – The search is on for a person in the water near Dauphin Island.

The Coast Guard Sector of Mobile watchstanders say they received a call from a mariner at 10:48 a.m. Monday morning, on a report of a green kayak with personal effects aboard in view of Dauphin Island parkway.

A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew was lunched by Watchstanders at 11:03 a.m. and a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew was launched at 11:09 a.m.

No word yet on who the missing person might be.

If you have any information, contact The Coast Guard Sector Mobile at 251-441-6211.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s