BREAKING: Coast Guard searching for person in the water near Dauphin Island

Mobile, AL (WKRG) – The search is on for a person in the water near Dauphin Island.

The Coast Guard Sector of Mobile watchstanders say they received a call from a mariner at 10:48 a.m. Monday morning, on a report of a green kayak with personal effects aboard in view of Dauphin Island parkway.

A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew was lunched by Watchstanders at 11:03 a.m. and a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew was launched at 11:09 a.m.

No word yet on who the missing person might be.

If you have any information, contact The Coast Guard Sector Mobile at 251-441-6211.