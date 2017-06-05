BREAKING: Body of Naomi Jones Found

Mobile, AL (WKRG)- Investigators have found a body in Pensacola.

Sheriff David Morgan in a press conference Monday evening confirm the body is that of missing 12-year-old Naomi Jones who vanished from her home Wednesday, May 31, 2017.

Jones’s body was found after 4pm on Ashland Avenue and Detroit Street in a water stream according to Sheriff Morgan.

People of Interest will be questioned, but no further leads of the suspects are available at this time.

A prayer Vigil will still be held at Olive Baptist Church (the main site) located at 1836 E Olive Rd, Pensacola, FL 32514 at 6 o’clock.

This is a developing story and we will have updates online and on air.

