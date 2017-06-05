BREAKING: ‘Armed and Dangerous’ Crime Spree Suspect Caught in Atlanta

Related Coverage BREAKING: Chickasaw Police Need Help Identifying Robbery Suspect

UPDATE 9:30PM:

Chickasaw Chief of Police confirms to News 5 that Lionel Deon Gray has been located in Atlanta. He is being held in a detention center there due to robbery warrants out of Chickasaw and Mobile, AL.

Gray is expected to be extradited and charged once arrived back in Chickasaw jurisdiction.

ORIGINAL STORY:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in a crime spree over the weekend in Mobile and Chickasaw.

Officers are currently looking for Lionel Deon Gray after several robberies and a carjacking.

According to a release from Mobile Police, Gray is the suspect in three separate armed robberies at local businesses.

The first robbery occurred at the Griffith’s Shell on Government Street. The second robbery occurred just across the street at Rite Aid Pharmacy on South Ann Street. After the pharmacy robbery, the suspect shot a person and took their car in the 1100 block of Selma Street.

The crime spree then moved to the Chickasaw area where the suspect robbed the Super Xpress Gas Station on West Lee Street. He left the keys to the first stolen car at the Super Xpress then proceeded to carjack a second suspect on 3rd Avenue in Chickasaw.

According to Mobile Police, Gray was last seen in a gray 2007 Honda Accord bearing Alabama license plate “2AF7865”.

News Five has also learned that Gray is a registered sex offender in Mobile County. According to court documents, Gray told police he was living in his car in the WalMart Parking lot on the I-65 Service Road. Officers attempted to verify this twice in February and were unable to locate Gray. Gray was arrested for Failing to register as a sex offender, That case has been turned over to a Mobile County Grand Jury.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gray is asked to call 251-208-7211 immediately.