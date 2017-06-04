Woman’s body found in Mississippi parking lot

Published:

LONG BEACH, MS (WLOX) –

Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a Long Beach parking lot early Sunday morning.

Long Beach Police Chief Wayne McDowell says the body was discovered just after 1 a.m. in a vehicle parked in a parking lot near the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and East Railroad Street.

Police have not said how the woman in the vehicle died, however they do say there does not appear to be any signs of foul play.

The vehicle that the body was found in — a gold 1997 Ford Escort — matches the description of one Pascagoula Police gave in connection with a woman reported missing on Wednesday.

Authorities say the investigation is still in its early stages at this time. The woman’s name has not yet been released pending notification of her family.

We will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.

