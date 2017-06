SAO PAOLO, Brazil (CNN) – Researchers at the American Geophysical Union were able to capture something very rare.

High-quality, ultra slow motion video of lightning striking a building.

It was shot in Sao Paolo, Brazil, as part of a research study of how lightning bolts connect from the sky to a lightning rod on top of the building.

You can actually see the moment that the current jumps upward from the building to meet the bolt.

The ultra-high speed cameras used to capture the event allowed the researchers greater understanding of the phenomenon and their study could be used in the future to improve lightning protection standards.