Timelapse of Thunderstorms in Mobile This Afternoon

This afternoon most spots around the Gulf Coast saw rain and if you didn’t you probably weren’t too far from a shower.

Our Skycam at USS Alabama Battleship Park captured a stunning timelapse of the thunderstorms and showers that were around Mobile.

At the start of the timelapse, you can clearly see what is commonly referred to shelf cloud. This is the boundary between the warm rising air and the cold descending air. That is why it looks like it juts out from the thunderstorm.

