Snapper Protest Planned This Morning

Orange Beach, AL (WKRG)

It could be a huge protest or it could be a washout. Private anglers are planning a floating protest Sunday morning. Many are upset about the extremely short federal red snapper fishing for recreational anglers. The brief three-day season ended Saturday.

Organizers said Wednesday they hoped to have up to 200 boats in the water at Perdido Pass starting at 6 a.m. Sunday morning. They say they want to make a statement about what many recreational fishermen say is a season that’s unjustly short. Some say they feel like they now have to get a taxi to go fishing. The start time coincides with the time charter boats usually leave for fishing trips in the Gulf of Mexico. News 5’s Debbie Williams will be covering the protest live on News 5 this Morning and we’ll have more coverage live from our Facebook Fan Page.

The weather will be a factor this morning. Rain may persuade some recreational anglers to keep their boats docked.