Mobile Toddler Born with out a nose dies

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG)

In March of 2015, News 5 reported on Eli Thompson, a boy born with out a nose.

Thompson’s father posted on Facebook sharing the news that his son died on Saturday night.

Jeremy Finch, Thompsons father wrote, “We lost our little buddy last night. I’ll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I’m so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God’s time to bring him back home. I’ll forever look forward to seeing him at the gates of Heaven waiting on me to give me another one of his famous fist bumps! I love you little man. Rest in peace with my Father.”

He was born March 4th 2015 and died June 3rd 2017.