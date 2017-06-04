Mississippi State Ousts South Alabama from NCAAs

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) – Cody Brown’s three-run homer highlighted a three-hit performance, and Mississippi State defeated South Alabama 7-3 in an elimination game Sunday night at the NCAA tournament’s Hattiesburg Regional.

The Bulldogs (38-25) exploded for five runs in the third, all with two out. Hunter Stovall’s two-run homer plated the Bulldogs’ first two runs. Brown then followed Brent Rooker’s walk and Ryan Gridley’s single with his blast over the wall in right-center.

MSU starter Denver McQuary (3-3) pitched five innings, allowing two runs, for the victory.

Reliever Peyton Plumlee allowed one run over the final four innings for his first save. Cole Gordon added a late homer for the Bulldogs, who are slated to face host Southern Miss on Monday. South Alabama starter Andy Arguelles (3-3) was charged with all five MSU runs in the third and took the loss.

Wells Davis hit two homers for South Alabama (40-21).

