MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — Mobile officials are investigating a shooting.

According to Officer Donald Wallace, officers responded to the 1100 block of Selma Street. Once there, officers heard a female victim screaming and forced entry into the house.

Officers observed a female victim who had an apparent gunshot wound to the arm and was transported to the hospital. Other injuries are unknown at this time.

The incident happened around 4:20 p.m. Sunday.