Chickasaw Police Need Help Identifying Robbery Suspect

CHICKASAW, Alabama (WKRG) — Chickasaw Police Department are working on 2 robberies.

Chickasaw Police Department released the following information,

The Chickasaw Police received a call today at 2:37pm of a robbery in progress at the Super Xpress

located 257 W. Lee St. Officers started arriving on the scene before a description of the suspect could

be given out. By then, the suspect, a black male, last seen wearing khaki shorts, a red short sleeve Polo

shirt and black sneakers, left the area on foot leaving the vehicle he drove up in, a white 2008 Toyota

Solara because he left the keys on the counter inside of the store. The suspect went to the cooler inside

of the store then calmly walked to the counter, placed a soda down then pulled a handgun and demanded

money from the case register then grabbed as much money as he could off of the counter, put some of

the money in his pocket and left the store leaving his keys behind. The victim met officers outside of the

store and advised officers that he ran south behind the store and thru someone’s yard near the 200 block

of 3rd Avenue where the suspect pointed a gun at someone who was in their yard and demanded the keys

to their vehicle, a gray 2007 Honda Accord bearing Alabama license plate “2AF7865” and took off south

on Geronimo St. No one was injured during these robberies.