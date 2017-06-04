British Police arrest 12 people after the attacks in London

Related Coverage UPDATE: London police respond to second incident

LONDON (AP) – The Latest on the attacks in the London Bridge area (all times local):

4:35 p.m. London’s police counterterrorism chief says the public should expect to see increased security measures as authorities investigate the latest attack to strike Britain.

Assistant Police Commissioner Mark Rowley said Sunday that police need to establish whether others were involved in planning Saturday night’s vehicle and knife attack on London Bridge and at nearby restaurants. Seven people were killed in the attack and 21 are in critical condition.

Rowley says police are confident that the three men fatally shot by officers in the minutes after the assault were the only attackers, but there is “clearly more to do” in the investigation. He says the white van they used to mow down pedestrians on London Bridge was rented by one of the men. Security cordons will remain around London Bridge indefinitely.

4:10 p.m. British Prime Minister Theresa May has paid a private visit to some of the victims of the vehicle and knife attacks in central London.

May visited King’s College Hospital, which is caring for 14 of the 48 people hospitalized after the Saturday night attacks on London Bridge and at nearby restaurants.

The National Health Service says 21 people remain in critical condition.

A van mowed down pedestrians on the bridge before its occupants got out and started stabbing people. Police shot three attackers dead. Hundreds ran for their lives in the chaos.

3:55 p.m. Former Secretary of State John Kerry says Britons are going to have to sort out whether tolerance of extremism has gone on for too long, as British Prime Minister Theresa May has said.

Kerry tells NBC’s “Meet the Press” that “a lot of ingredients” went into the attacks on London Bridge and at nearby restaurants Saturday night that left seven dead and nearly two dozen injured.

Twelve people have been arrested. He says one of the issues the country needs to get a handle on is the experience of Muslim residents, who’ve “had a long-standing problem with respect to greater levels of alienation, a harder time assimilating into the broader British society.”

Kerry says the answer lies in building community to lessen the distance between governments and their people, a gap he thinks is a problem “all over the world.”

3:45 p.m. Germany’s Foreign Ministry says German citizens were among the people wounded in the attack in London, and one of them has serious injuries.

No further details were available Sunday on the Germans who were injured or the exact number. In all, dozens of people were killed in the attack Saturday night on London Bridge and nearby Borough Market.

3 p.m. A Romanian chef has been hailed as a hero on social media after he took in some 20 terrified people in the bakery where he worked as attackers targeted restaurants and bars in Borough Market. Florin Morariu, who works at the Bread Ahead bakery in the market, told The Associated Press: “We were looking out of the window because we saw that everyone was agitated, everyone was running, people, women… they were fainting, falling and we went outside to see what was happening.”

He said when he went outside and saw two people stabbing others, he at first “froze” and didn’t know what to do. But then he went and hit one of the attackers on the head with a crate. “There was a car with a loudspeaker saying ‘go, go’ and they (police) threw a grenade…. and then I ran.” He added that when he saw that “people were desperate,” he let about 20 people into the bakery and pulled the shutters down.

2:45 p.m. France’s minister for Europe says that four French citizens are among the dozens of wounded in the London terror attack that killed seven people. Marielle de Sarnez expressed her condolences to the families affected and “absolute solidarity” with the British in a statement on Sunday. Meanwhile, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe visited a crisis center at the French Foreign Ministry that fields calls from anxious citizens after attacks. Philippe noted the attack came as French living overseas begin voting in advance of June 1 first-round legislative elections. He said voting in London would continue with reinforced security.

2:20 p.m. The British Transport Police chief says that an officer who was wounded in the London Bridge attack was armed only with his baton when he confronted the three knife-wielding assailants. The officer, who was stabbed in the face, head and a leg, was one of the first responders. British Transport Police Chief Constable Paul Crowther visited the officer at a hospital and said that he’s in stable condition. Crowther said that “it became clear that he showed enormous courage in the face of danger.” Crowther added that “for an officer who only joined us less than two years ago, the bravery he showed was outstanding and makes me extremely proud.” Seven people died in the attack and dozens were wounded. In addition, the three attackers were killed by police.

1:15 p.m. British police say they have arrested 12 people in east London over the attack in the London Bridge area. Police said in a statement that the arrests were made Sunday morning in Barking by counter-terrorism officers. Officials said that seven people died in the Saturday night attack and roughly 48 were wounded. A British Transport Police officer and an off-duty officer were among the injured. In addition, three attackers were shot dead by police. Police say the investigation is progressing rapidly. Prime Minister Theresa May has blamed Islamic extremists.