8-year-old Pinned between Flatbed Trailer and Semi-Tractor

By Published:

FOUNTAIN, Florida (WKRG) — An 8-year-old boy was transported to Bay Medical Center after enduring critical injuries.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, “Mr. Clyde Phillipp was backing up a semi tractor in attempt to connect to a flat bed trailer.  Phillipp was unaware of his 8-year-old son, Johnathon Phillipp, who was riding on the exterior of the truck behind the cab.  Mr. Phillipp was unsuccessful in trying to connect the trailer and it collided with the semi tractor pinning Johnathon against the cab.”

Mr. Phillipp recognized the collision and drove forward, freeing Johnathon and allowing him to fall from the semi tractor.

The incident happened on Saturday, June 3 around 9:20 p.m. in Fountain, Florida.

Clyde E. Phillipp was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and causing serious bodily injury.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s