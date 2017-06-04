8-year-old Pinned between Flatbed Trailer and Semi-Tractor

FOUNTAIN, Florida (WKRG) — An 8-year-old boy was transported to Bay Medical Center after enduring critical injuries.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, “Mr. Clyde Phillipp was backing up a semi tractor in attempt to connect to a flat bed trailer. Phillipp was unaware of his 8-year-old son, Johnathon Phillipp, who was riding on the exterior of the truck behind the cab. Mr. Phillipp was unsuccessful in trying to connect the trailer and it collided with the semi tractor pinning Johnathon against the cab.”

Mr. Phillipp recognized the collision and drove forward, freeing Johnathon and allowing him to fall from the semi tractor.

The incident happened on Saturday, June 3 around 9:20 p.m. in Fountain, Florida.

Clyde E. Phillipp was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and causing serious bodily injury.