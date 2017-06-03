Singer Brandy Collapses at Airport

FILE - In this April 1, 2016 file photo, singer Brandy Norwood performs at 2016 Black Girls Rock! at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, N.J. The singer has been released from the hospital and is resting after passing out at a Los Angeles airport. Her publicist said in a statement to The Associated Press on Friday, June 2, 2017, that Brandy’s rigorous schedule, including concert dates and recording new music, had taken a toll on the singer. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP, File) THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) —Singer Brandy has been released from a hospital after passing out at a Los Angeles airport.

Publicist Courtney Barnes says in a statement to The Associated Press on Friday that Brandy’s rigorous schedule, including concert dates and recording new music, took their toll on the singer.

The statement says that in recent days the pop star has taken more than 10 long haul flights and that the Grammy winner was recording music late Thursday night before arriving at Los Angeles International Airport for a 5:45 a.m. flight.

The statement says: “The stress of all of the traveling and working so incessantly has exhausted her. She will be relaxing for the next few days.”

