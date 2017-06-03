Pedestrian Killed In Santa Rosa Crash

Santa Rosa County, FL (WKRG)

The Florida Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a pedestrian was hit by a Chevy Tahoe Friday Night. A crash report says a 70-year-old man from Pace was crossing Highway 90 at Sunset Drive walked into the path of an SUV driven by 53-year-old Earl Locke of Pensacola. The pedestrian was killed at the scene. Alcohol is not listed as a factor in the crash. The crash report says charges are pending.

A Chevy Tahoe as traveling westbound on US Highway 90, at the intersection of Sunset Drive.

A pedestrian was walking southbound, across US Highway 90, at the intersection of Sunset

Drive. As the Chevy approached the intersection, the pedestrian walked directly into the path

of the Tahoe. As a result, the front of the Tahoe collided with the pedestrian.– FHP Report Narative.