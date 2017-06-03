Man Dies After Swimming in the Gulf of Mexico With New Tattoo

(CNN) Doctors say a man in Texas has died because he went swimming too soon after getting a tattoo. According to medical journal “BMJ Case Reports”, he was in the Gulf of Mexico five days after getting the tattoo of a cross and praying hands and the words “Jesus is my life.” That’s where he was infected by the bacteria causing the infection vibriosis. The infection sent him to the hospital. The 31-year-old quickly developed septic shock and died about two months later.One of the top rules after getting a new tattoo is to avoid swimming and bathing, because it’s easy to pick up infections.One doctor says the lesson here is to follow safety recommendations after getting new ink.

