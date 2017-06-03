Man charged with stealing $3.5 million from Florida city

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) – A New York man is facing federal charges that he stole $3.5 million from a Florida city to buy sports tickets and resell them online.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 44-year-old David J. Miller of Syracuse stole money from Miami Beach between last July and October using a stolen identity and bank information to buy season and individual game tickets to National Football League games and other sporting events and then resell them.

The Miami Herald reports the city didn’t notice the fraud until December because of problems in its finance department. Miller is jailed in Syracuse on unrelated state identity theft charges. He has pleaded not guilty to the state charges. His attorney declined comment.

