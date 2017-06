JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi (WKRG) Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a suspicious death.

Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the suspicious death of a man at 21508 Coleman Cemetary Road in Hurley. Dispatchers got the call just after 2:00 Saturday afternoon,” says Sheriff Mike Ezell.

The man has been identified as 28-year old Dayond Lazerrick Thomas, of Wilmer, Alabama.

Investigators are still at the home.