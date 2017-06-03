Coast Guard searches for missing diver south of Cameron, Louisiana

CAMERON, Louisiana (WKRG) — The Coast Guard is searching for a diver that went missing Friday afternoon about 35 miles south of Cameron, Louisiana.

They are looking for a male in his mid 40s named Chet Castle. He was last seen wearing a black wet-suit with orange fins.

The U.S. Coast Guard said, “at 4 p.m. an Aviation Training Center Mobile, Alabama, HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew overheard a mayday call, reporting a diver that had gone spearfishing off a boat with a friend and did not resurface.”

Crews are searching by airplane, helicopter and boat.