Chicago police: Officers fatally shot man who fired at them

CHICAGO (AP) – Chicago police say officers shot and killed a man after he opened fire on their patrol car on the city’s South Side.

In a news release, police say the officers were responding to a call of a man with a gun at about 11:10 p.m. Friday when they pulled up to a group of men in an alley.

Police say that as the officers approached the group, one of the men fired at them with a handgun. A bullet struck the police car. The officers returned fire and shot the man. Police say a gun was recovered at the scene. The officers were not injured. The man’s name has not been released by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

