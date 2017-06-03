Business Owner in Jackson County Stabbed during Armed Robbery

JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi (WKRG) — Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for two suspects in connection with a St. Martin business robbery.

The robbery occured at Dino’s Gift Shop at 6515 Washington Avenue.

Sheriff Mike Ezell, with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, says the ex-wife of the 26-year old victim allegedly stabbed him in the arm when he tried to stop her from taking money from he cash register.

The victim was taken to Ocean Springs hospital for treatment.

No word on the amount of money taken.

Ezell says, 23-year-old, Erin Elizabeth Diaz ran out of the store and got into a maroon Dodge Magnum, driven by 33-year old Clinton Buchanan. The car possibly has a Mississippi tag, but the number is unknown.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office ask anyone with information on this case to please call the Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.