BREAKING: Inmate Escapes while working in Columbiana, AL

By Published:

Columbiana, AL (WKRG) —  One inmate has escaped by leaving his assigned job location around 2:30 a.m. on June 3, 2017.

Inmate Christopher Mendez Davis assigned job location is Columbiana, AL in Shelby County.

Inmate:  Christopher Mendez Davis

Race/Sex: Black/Male

Age: 33

Height: 5′ 9″

Weight: 150 Ibs

Hair: Black

Eye color: Brown

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this escapee please notify your local law enforcement agency, the facility the inmate escaped or call the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825

