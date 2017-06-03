BREAKING: Family Confirms Body Found is that of Missing Irvington Man

Related Coverage MCSO Looking for Missing Man In Irvington Area

UPDATE (3:55 P.M.)

Mobile County Sheriff’s Office sent out this press release concerning the body found on Padgett Switch Road:

Today, June 3, 2017, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a dead body located in wooded area behind 9639 Padgett Switch Road. MCSO Major Crimes and Crime Scene Investigators have confirmed that a body has been located, however, due to decomposition, investigators CAN NOT confirm if the body is in fact that of missing person, VERNON LINDSEY. However, based on the area in which the body was recovered, it is a strong possibility to be VERNON LINDSEY. During the preliminary examination of the body and scene, Investigators have not observed any obvious signs of foul play. The body will be transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy and to confirm the identity. After receiving the missing person report on VERNON LINDSEY, our Investigators have conducted a foot search utilizing our K-9 units, search by air with ALEA helicopter, and the placement of missing person flyers in the community.

Update (3:10 p.m.)

IRVINGTON, AL (WKRG) — Kary Palmer, family member of Vernon Lindsey, has confirmed to News 5 that the body found on the 9000 block of Padgett Switch Road is that of the missing senior.

Kary Palmer told News 5 that her mother was “extra determined” to find Lindsey and went walking in the woods behind their house around 1:30 Saturday afternoon. Palmer says Lindsey was found a good distance from the house. Palmer believes Lindsey likely wandered off and could not find his way back to the house. The family is waiting for police to access the scene, which they said is difficult to reach.

This is a developing story and we will bring you updates on News 5 at 6:00 p.m.

— Original Story —

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is responding to the scene where a body was discovered.

The location is near the last sighting of missing 78-year-old senior, Vernon Lindsey.

News 5 will provide more information as it becomes available.