A Two Vehicle crash Friday in Mississippi leaves one dead

D’IBERVILLE, Mississippi (WKRG) — D’Iberville Police Officers and medical personnel responded to a two vehicle crash which resulted in one fatality Friday night.

D’Iberville Police Department report one vehicle, 2012 Chevrolet Spark, was traveling west bound on Interstate 10 when the 17-year-old male driver lost control and traveled into the center median and struck another vehicle traveling west bound.

The vehicle was also occupied by a 17-year-old female passenger.

The driver traveling west bound was transported to the hospital in critical condition undergoing surgery for injuries sustained during the collision.

Chief Wayne Payne says, “The male driver was later pronounced deceased and the female is in serious but stable condition.”