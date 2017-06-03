18-year-old from Georgia drowns at Alabama national park

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (AP) – An 18-year-old visitor from Georgia has drowned while swimming with friends at the Little River Canyon National Preserve near Fort Payne, Alabama.

Park rangers say the teenager was visiting the preserve Friday from Adairsville, Georgia. His name has not been released.

Al.com reports bystanders called 911 about 1:45 p.m. and rangers and other agencies responded. Rescuers located the teenager’s body near the center of the basin at the bottom of the falls about 2:40 p.m. The incident remains under investigation.

