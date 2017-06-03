17-year-old killed in south Mississippi crash

By Published: Updated:

D’IBERVILLE, Mississippi (WKRG) — D’Iberville Police Officers and medical personnel responded to a two vehicle crash which resulted in one fatality Friday night.

D’Iberville Police Department report one vehicle, 2012 Chevrolet Spark, was traveling west bound on Interstate 10 when the 17-year-old male driver lost control and traveled into the center median and struck another vehicle traveling west bound.

The vehicle was also occupied by a 17-year-old female passenger.

The driver traveling west bound was transported to the hospital in critical condition undergoing surgery for injuries sustained during the collision.

Chief Wayne Payne says, “The male driver was later pronounced deceased and the female is in serious but stable condition.”

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s